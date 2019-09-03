2 de septiembre de 2019

PFIFFNER International AG has acquired HAEFELY Test AG

Hirschthal, 02.09.2019 - PFIFFNER International AG, a solution supplier for customers in the sectors of electrical energy and rolling stock, announces today the acquisition of HAEFELY TEST AG. Accordingly, the four traditional Swiss brands - PFIFFNER Instrument Transformers, MOSER GLASER, ALPHA-ET and now HAEFELY - are now aligned under one common roof.

HAEFELY did belong to the HUBBELL Group prior to the transaction. HUBBELL is a US-stock listed company. HAEFELY is located in Basel-city, Switzerland, and develops, produces and sells high-voltage test systems and instrumentation for customers in the electrical energy and general industry sector.

A strong brand, remaining strong

HAEFELY is a well-known brand and has been founded by the pioneer Emil Haefely in 1904. In Basel are working app. 100 employees, further employees in China and India. All employees in Basel will be taken over.

The customers of HAEFELY are electric utilities, industrial manufacturers of products for the electric energy sector and general industrial manufacturers who need to qualify their products in line with international standards concerning Electromagnetic Compatibility or electric insulation level.

HAEFELY will remain active on the market under the HAEFELY brand.

*I'm very pleased to welcome all employees at PFIFFNER International. Both companies share the passion for current and voltage as well as for innovative technology and products for the electric energy sector what will ease the integration of HAEFELY in our Group" says Fritz Hunziker the chairman of the board and the owner of the PFIFFNER Group.

The acquisition is a further milestone to achieve PFIFFNER's vision of being a leading solution provider for the electric energy sector in terms of quality, innovation, reliability and excellent service.

Both parties agreed on a non-disclosure of the selling price.

About PFIFFNER International/PFIFFNER Group

PFIFFNER International is a family-owned group of companies with the headquarter in Hirschthal, Canton Aargau, Switzerland. We develop, produce and sell products and solutions for the electrical energy and rolling stock sector. With our brands PFIFFNER, MOSER Glaser und ALPHA-ET we are well-known by our customers since decades.

PFIFFNER International has seven production sites, app. 650 employees and realizes revenues of app. 130 Mio CHF. The production units are located in Switzerland, Germany, Turkey, Brazil and India.