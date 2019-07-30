1 de julio de 2019

Artprice: El "Caravaggio de Toulouse" escapa a su subasta pública (2)

Descubrir la alquimia y el universo de Artprice http://web.artprice.com/video [http://web.artprice.com/video], cuya sede social es el célebre Museo de arte contemporáneo Abode of Chaos dixit The New York Times / La morada del Caos: https://issuu.com/demeureduchaos/docs/demeureduchaos-abodeof... [https://issuu.com/demeureduchaos/docs/demeureduchaos-abodeof...]

https://vimeo.com/124643720 [https://vimeo.com/124643720]

Museo de Arte Contemporáneo sede social de Artprice:

https://www.facebook.com/la.demeure.du.chaos.theabodeofchaos... [https://www.facebook.com/la.demeure.du.chaos.theabodeofchaos...]

(3,8 millones de abonados)

Contact thierry Ehrmann, ir@artprice.com[mailto:ir@artprice.com]

CONTACTO: CONTACTO: tel: +33 (0) 478-220-000

Sitio Web: www.artprice.com/