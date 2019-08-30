27 de agosto de 2019

BMO Financial Group Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results (3)

(Canadian $ in millions, except as noted) Q3-2019 Q2-2019 Q3-2018 YTD-2019 YTD-2018 --- Reported Results Revenue 6,666 6,213 5,794 19,396 17,012 Insurance claims, commissions and changes (887) (561) (269) (2,374) (962) in policy benefit liabilities (CCPB) --- Revenue, net of CCPB 5,779 5,652 5,525 17,022 16,050 Total provision for credit losses (306) (176) (186) (619) (487) Non-interest expense (3,491) (3,595) (3,359) (10,643) (10,284) --- Income before income taxes 1,982 1,881 1,980 5,760 5,279 Provision for income taxes (425) (384) (443) (1,196) (1,523) --- Net income 1,557 1,497 1,537 4,564 3,756 EPS ($) 2.34 2.26 2.31 6.88 5.60 === Adjusting Items (Pre-tax) (1) Acquisition integration costs (2) (3) (2) (8) (11) (16) Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (3) (29) (30) (28) (90) (85) Restructuring costs (4) (260) --- Adjusting items included in reported pre-tax income (32) (32) (36) (101) (361) === Adjusting Items (After tax) (1) Acquisition integration costs (2) (2) (2) (7) (8) (12) Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (3) (23) (23) (22) (70) (66) Restructuring costs (4) (192) U.S. net deferred tax asset revaluation (5) (425) --- Adjusting items included in reported net income after tax (25) (25) (29) (78) (695) Impact on EPS ($) (0.04) (0.04) (0.05) (0.12) (1.07) === Adjusted Results Revenue 6,666 6,213 5,794 19,396 17,012 Insurance claims, commissions and changes (887) (561) (269) (2,374) (962) in policy benefit liabilities (CCPB) --- Revenue, net of CCPB 5,779 5,652 5,525 17,022 16,050 Total provision for credit losses (306) (176) (186) (619) (487) Non-interest expense (3,459) (3,563) (3,323) (10,542) (9,923) --- Income before income taxes 2,014 1,913 2,016 5,861 5,640 Provision for income taxes (432) (391) (450) (1,219) (1,189) --- Net income 1,582 1,522 1,566 4,642 4,451 EPS ($) 2.38 2.30 2.36 7.00 6.67 ===

(1) Adjusting items are generally included in Corporate Services, with the exception of the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and certain acquisition integration costs, which are charged to the operating groups. (2) Acquisition integration costs related to the acquired BMO Transportation Finance business are charged to Corporate Services, since the acquisition impacts both Canadian and U.S. P&C businesses. KGS-Alpha acquisition integration costs are reported in BMO Capital Markets. Acquisition integration costs are recorded in non-interest expense. (3) These expenses were charged to the non-interest expense of the operating groups. Before-tax and after-tax amounts for each operating group are provided on pages 14, 15, 17, 19 and 20 of our Third Quarter 2019 Report to Shareholders. (4) In Q2-2018, we recorded a restructuring charge, primarily related to severance, as a result of an ongoing bank-wide initiative to simplify how we work, drive increased efficiency and invest in technology to move our business forward. Restructuring costs are included in non-interest expense in Corporate Services. (5) Charge related to the revaluation of our U.S. net deferred tax asset as a result of the enactment of the U.S. Tax Cut and Jobs Act. For more information see the Critical Accounting Estimates - Income Taxes and Deferred Tax Assets section on page 119 of BMO's 2018 Annual Report. Certain comparative figures have been reclassified to conform with the current period's presentation. Adjusted results and measures in this table are non-GAAP amounts or non-GAAP measures.

