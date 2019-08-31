22 de agosto de 2019

Daiichi Sankyo Announces the Presentation of New Data on LIXIANA®▼ (edoxaban) to be Presented at ESC Congress 2019 (3)

Lydia Worms (Europe)

Daiichi Sankyo Europe GmbH

Edoxaban Communications & Product PR Europe

+49 (89) 7808751

References

1. Edoxaban Treatment Versus Vitamin K Antagonist in Patients With Atrial Fibrillation Undergoing Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (ENTRUST-AF-PCI). Available at: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT02866175 [https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT02866175]. [Last accessed: August 2019]. 2. Edoxaban Treatment in Routine Clinical Practice for Patients With Non Valvular Atrial Fibrillation (ETNA-AF-EU). Available at: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT02944019 [https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT02944019]. [Last accessed: August 2019]. 3. Edoxaban Treatment in Routine Clinical Practice for Patients With Atrial Fibrillation in Korea and Taiwan (ETNA-AF-KOR-TWN). Available at: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT02951039 [https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT02951039]. [Last accessed: August 2019]. 4. Edoxaban Treatment in Routine Clinical Practice for Patients With Non-valvular Atrial Fibrillation (ETNA-AF-Hong Kong). Available at: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03247582 [https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03247582]. [Last accessed: August 2019]. 5. Edoxaban Treatment in Routine Clinical Practice for Patients With Non-Valvular Atrial Fibrillation (NVAF). Available at: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03247569 [https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03247569]. [Last accessed: August 2019]. 6. ETNA-AF-Japan. Available at: https://upload.umin.ac.jp/cgi-open-bin/ctr/ctr_view.cgi?recp... 8 [https://upload.umin.ac.jp/cgi-open-bin/ctr/ctr_view.cgi?recp... 28] [Last accessed: August 2019]. 7. De Caterina et al. BMC Cardiovascular Disorders (2019) 19:165 8. National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute - What is Atrial Fibrillation. Available at: http://www.nhlbi.nih.gov/health/dci/Diseases/af/af_diagnosis... [http://www.nhlbi.nih.gov/health/dci/Diseases/af/af_diagnosis...]. [Last accessed: August 2019]. 9. Iqbal MB, et al. Recent developments in atrial fibrillation. BMJ. 2005;330(7485):238-43. 10. Camm A, et al. Guidelines for the management of atrial fibrillation: the Task Force for the Management of Atrial Fibrillation of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC). Eur Heart J. 2010;31(19):2369-2429. 11. Krijthe BP, et al. Projections on the number of individuals with atrial fibrillation in the European Union, from+- 2000 to 2060. Eur Heart J. 2013;34(35):2746-2751. 12. Ball J, et al. Atrial fibrillation: Profile and burden of an evolving epidemic in the 21st century. Int J Card. 2013;167:1807-1824.

EDX/19/0538, Date of preparation: August 2019

Web site: https://www.daiichisankyo.com/