27 de septiembre de 2019

Emakina Group Half-year Results: Sales Up, and Impact of Resource Occupation Rate on Margins

Inside and Regulated information - condensed translation of the official Official French version [https://www.emakina.group/en-US/News/Press/fr_FR]

BRUSSELS, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

-- H1 consolidated revenues +1.4% EUR 47,425,059 compared with EUR 46,763,193 for 2018 (identical at constant scope) -- H1 EBITDA -27.0% EUR 2,750,789 compared with EUR 3,767,360 for 2018 (% of total sales: from 8.1% to 5.8%) -- H1 profit before taxes -57,7% EUR 508,782 compared with EUR 1,201,767in 2018.

Emakina Group [http://www.emakina.group/] (ALEMK [https://www.euronext.com/fr/products/equities/BE0003843605-A...]) expects the consolidated income of the group to rise on the basis of current commercial indicators and the existing scope.

In 2018, new national and international clients chose an Emakina group agency as their partner. These include, among others: Arcelik, Basic-Fit, Beko, Bugaboo, Chalhoub Group, Courrèges, FrieslandCampina, Heineken Blade, Honda, Ludendo (La Grande Récré), Moteo Group, Nike, Olympique de Marseille, Silhouette International, Sodexho, Université de Limoges, and Vandersanden Group.

The international income accounted for 62% of the half-yearly consolidated income in 2019 and is stable compared with 2018.

In S1 2019 the group invested in expanding its service range, in particular in the field of marketplace activity, influencing marketing and e-commerce and in efforts to integrate group entities to ensure smoother interaction, bring the operating methods in line with increasingly standardized tools and guarantee the sustainable development of activities.

The new centralized project management platform combined with a new ERP-version were successfully deployed in the Netherlands and are scheduled for introduction in the main operating entities over the next two financial years.

Emakina Group offers clients a wide geographic scope and unique local know-how, together with its partners Air (Belgium); Asiance (South Korea, Japan); Bubblegum (Spain); Domino (Italy); Metia (Great Britain, United States, Singapore); Portalgrup (Turkey) and SinnerSchrader (Germany).

Emakina Group [http://www.emakina.group/] (ALEMK: BBK) is a leading independent digital agency group with global reach.

1,000technology and marketing experts in 12 countrieswork in concert with their clients to grow their business and brand value.Together, they gain the necessary user insights to develop highly effective strategies and creations. These include cutting-edge applications, websites, e-commerce projects, impactful content and campaigns.

Emakina Group is listed on Euronext GROWTH Brussels (ISIN: BE0003843605) and reported sales of KEUR 92,4 in 2018 and KEUR 47.4 for H1 2019.

www.emakina.group [http://www.emakina.group/]

Read thefull official release [https://www.emakina.group/en-US/News/Press/fr_FR]

Contact:

Frédéric Desonnay

CFO Emakina Group fds@emakina.com[mailto:fds@emakina.com]

CONTACT: Luc Malcorps, Director of Media Relations, lma@emakina.com, +32475 594 456