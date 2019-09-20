Los especialistas consideran que la osteoporosis es una epidemia silenciosa descuidada y desatendida (2)

Bone. 2006 Feb;38 (2 Suppl 1):S4-9 2. Johnell O and Kanis JA (2006). Osteoporos Int 17:1726 3. SERMO. Osteoporosis study for UCB 2019. 4. Bentler SE, et al. Am J Epidemiol. 2009;170:1290-1299. 5. Cosman F, et al. Osteoporos Int. 2014;25:2359-2381. 6. Kanis JA, Delmas P, Burckhardt P, et al. (1997). Osteoporos Int 7:390. 7. 7. Hernlund E, Svedbom A, Ivergard M, Compston J, et. al. 10.1007/s11657-013-0136-1. 2013, 20 Sep. (1-2) - :136 8. 8. van Geel TA, van Helden S, Geusens PP, Winkens B, Dinant GJ. Ann Rheum Dis 2009;68:99-102. 9. 9. Magaziner J, Simonsick EM, Kashner TM, et al. J Gerontol 1990;45:M101. 10. 10.Cooper C, Atkinson EJ, Jacobsen SJ, et al. Am J Epidemiol 1993;137:1001. 11. 11. Leibson CL, Tosteson AN, Gabriel SE, et al. J Am Geriatr Soc 2002;50:1644. 12. 12.Ström O, Borgström F, Kanis JA, et al. Arch Osteoporos. 2011;6:59-155. doi: 10.1007/s11657-011-0060-1.

CONTACTO: CONTACTO: Más información: UCB Comunicación, Mónica López,+34-915703444, monica.lopez@ucb.com. Agencia comma, Mónica Bernardo, T+34-610544090, +34-915500204, mbernardo@agenciacomma.com