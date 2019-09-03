2 de septiembre de 2019

ETNA-AF Registry Data Provide Real-world Evidence of the Efficacy and Safety Profile of LIXIANA®▼ (edoxaban) in Elderly

[5] De Caterina, R. et al. Characteristics of patients initiated on edoxaban in Europe: baseline data from edoxaban treatment in routine clinical practice for patients with atrial fibrillation (AF) in Europe (ETNA-AF-Europe). BMC Cardiovasc Disord. 2019;19:165.

[6] Edoxaban Treatment in Routine Clinical Practice for Patients With Non Valvular Atrial Fibrillation (ETNA-AF-EU). Available at: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT02944019 [https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT02944019]. [Last accessed: August 2019].

[7] Edoxaban Treatment in Routine Clinical Practice for Patients With Atrial Fibrillation in Korea and Taiwan (ETNA-AF-KOR-TWN). Available at: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT02951039 [https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT02951039]. [Last accessed: August 2019].

[8] Edoxaban Treatment in Routine Clinical Practice for Patients With Non-valvular Atrial Fibrillation (ETNA-AF-Hong Kong). Available at: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03247582 [https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03247582]. [Last accessed: August 2019].

[9] Edoxaban Treatment in Routine Clinical Practice for Patients With Non-Valvular Atrial Fibrillation (NVAF). Available at: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03247569 [https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03247569]. [Last accessed: August 2019].

[10] ETNA-AF-Japan. Available at: https://upload.umin.ac.jp/cgi-open-bin/ctr/ctr_view.cgi?recp... [https://upload.umin.ac.jp/cgi-open-bin/ctr/ctr_view.cgi?recp...] [Last accessed: August 2019].

[11] National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute - What is Atrial Fibrillation. Available at: http://www.nhlbi.nih.gov/health/dci/Diseases/af/af_diagnosis... [http://www.nhlbi.nih.gov/health/dci/Diseases/af/af_diagnosis...]. [Last accessed: August 2019].

[12] Iqbal, MB. et al. Recent developments in atrial fibrillation. BMJ. 2005;330(7485):238-43.

[13] Camm, A. et al. Guidelines for the management of atrial fibrillation: the Task Force for the Management of Atrial Fibrillation of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC). Eur Heart J. 2010;31(19):2369-2429.

[14] Krijthe, BP. et al. Projections on the number of individuals with atrial fibrillation in the European Union, from+- 2000 to 2060. Eur Heart J. 2013;34(35):2746-2751.

[15] Ball, J. et al. Atrial fibrillation: Profile and burden of an evolving epidemic in the 21st century. Int J Card. 2013;167:1807-1824.

Date of preparation: August 2019, EDX/19/0505