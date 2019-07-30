12 de julio de 2019

Infosys: Accelerated Double Digit Growth of 12.4%; Highest Ever Large Deal TCV at $ 2.7 Bn (2)

-- Infosys positioned in HFS Top 10 Healthcare Services 2019 -- Recognized as a Leader in NelsonHall's SAP HANA and S/4HANA services report -- Recognized as a Leader in the Enterprise Platform IT Services in BFS PEAK Matrix(TM) Assessment 2019 -- Recognized in the HFS Top 10: Managed Security Services (MSS) -- Recognized in the HFS Top 10 Google AI Services -- Recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave(TM): Global API Strategy And Delivery Service Providers, Q2 2019 -- Recognized as a Leader in the NEAT on Next-Generation Software Testing Services -- Recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Microsoft Implementation Services 2019 Vendor Assessment -- Recognized in the NEAT on IoT in Digital Transformation -- Recognized in the HFS Top 10 Manufacturing Service Providers 2019 -- Recognized in the HFS Top 10 Energy Services 2019 -- Recognized as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed Service Providers -- Awarded the "Most Valuable Partner - Commercial Cloud" Award by Oracle -- Won the Golden Peacock Environment Management Award -- Won the Pega partner excellence award in recognition of innovative practice development and continued investment in the growth of a strong delivery practice -- Recognized with the Global Partner of the Year Award for driving customer success at TIBCO NOW -- Recognized as MuleSoft Americas Growth & Emerging Partner of the Year 2019 by MuleSoft -- Awarded 'System Integrator Partner of the year 2019 for Hybrid Cloud Solutions' by HPE at HPE Discover 2019

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients to navigate their digital transformation, leveraging our teams from over 45 countries. With over three decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com [http://www.infosys.com/] to see how Infosys can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements mentioned in this presentation concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. These filings are available at www.sec.gov [http://www.sec.gov/]. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

Infosys Limited and subsidiaries

(CONTINUA)