12 de julio de 2019

Infosys: Accelerated Double Digit Growth of 12.4%; Highest Ever Large Deal TCV at $ 2.7 Bn (3)

(Dollars in millions except equity share data) June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 --- ASSETS --- Current assets --- Cash and cash equivalents 2,266 2,829 --- Current investments 778 958 --- Trade receivables 2,290 2,144 --- Unbilled revenue 964 777 --- Prepayments and other current assets 851 827 --- Income tax assets 38 61 --- Derivative financial instruments 26 48 --- Total current assets 7,213 7,644 --- Non-current assets --- Property, plant and equipment 1,903 1,931 --- Right-of-use assets(B3) 540 - --- Goodwill 589 512 --- Intangible assets 207 100 --- Non-current investments 548 670 --- Deferred income tax assets 204 199 --- Income tax assets 917 914 --- Other non-current assets 296 282 --- Total non-current assets 5,204 4,608 --- Total assets 12,417 12,252 --- LIABILITIES AND EQUITY --- Current liabilities --- Trade payables 317 239 --- Lease liabilities(B3) 72 - --- Derivative financial instruments 3 2 --- Current income tax liabilities 305 227 --- Client deposits 4 4 --- Unearned revenue 408 406 --- Employee benefit obligations 248 234 --- Provisions 84 83 --- Other current liabilities 2,022 1,498 --- Total current liabilities 3,463 2,693 --- Non-current liabilities --- Lease liabilities(B3) 483 - --- Deferred income tax liabilities 112 98 --- Employee benefit obligations 7 6 --- Other non-current liabilities 115 55 --- Total liabilities 4,180 2,852 --- Equity --- Share capital- INR 5 ($0.16) par value 4,800,000, 12 Jul. (4,800,000,000) - equity shares authorized, issued and outstanding 4,271,404,014 (4,335,954,462) equity shares fully paid up, net of 20,094,430 (20,324,982) treasury shares as at June 30, 2019 (March 31, 2019) 334 339 --- Share premium 286 277 --- Retained earnings 9,969 11,248 --- Cash flow hedge reserve - 3 --- --- Other reserves 432 384 --- Capital redemption reserve 15 10 --- Other components of equity (2,854) (2,870) --- Total equity attributable to equity holders of the company 8,182 9,391 --- Non-controlling interests 55 9 --- Total equity 8,237 9,400 --- Total liabilities and equity 12,417 12,252 ---

Infosys Limited and subsidiaries

Audited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income for the (Dollars in millions except equity share and per equity share data) Three months ended June 30, 2019 Three months ended June 30, 2018 --- Revenues 3,131 2,831 --- Cost of sales 2,122 1,819 --- Gross profit 1,009 1,012 --- Operating expenses --- Selling and marketing expenses 169 149 --- Administrative expenses 198 193 --- Total operating expenses 367 342 --- Operating profit 642 670 --- Other income, net 106 107 --- Finance cost(B3) (6) - --- Reduction in the fair value of Disposal Group held for sale(A1) - (39) --- --- Profit before income taxes 742 738 --- Income tax expense 196 204 --- Net profit 546 534 --- Other comprehensive income --- Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: --- Re-measurements of the net defined benefit liability/asset, net (3) - --- (3) - Items that will be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: --- Fair valuation of investments, net 2 (7) --- Fair value changes on derivatives designated as cash flow hedge, net (3) 1 --- Foreign currency translation 17 (468) --- 16 (474) Total other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax 13 (474) --- Total comprehensive income 559 60 --- Profit attributable to: --- Owners of the Company 546 534 --- Non-controlling interests - --- --- 546 534 Total comprehensive income attributable to: --- Owners of the Company 559 60 --- Non-controlling interests - --- --- 559 60 Earnings per equity share (A2) --- Basic ($) 0.13 0.12 --- Diluted ($) 0.13 0.12 --- Weighted average equity shares used in computing earnings per equity share( A2) --- Basic 4,302,176,860 4,346,657,242 --- Diluted 4,308,286,160 4,350,710,356 ---

NOTES:

A. Notes pertaining to previous quarters / periods

1. In the three months ended June 30, 2018, the Company had recorded a reduction in the fair value amounting to $39 million in respect of its subsidiary Panaya. The subsidiaries Kallidus and Skava (together referred to as "Skava") and Panaya, are collectively referred to as the "Disposal Group". Subsequently the company reclassified these subsidiaries as they did not meet the criteria for "Held for Sale". 2. Share numbers and EPS have been adjusted for September 2018 bonus issue.

B. Notes pertaining to the current quarter

