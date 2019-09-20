/C O R R E C T I O N -- Make Up For Ever/ (2)

19 de septiembre de 2019

-- BOUBA (@bouba - 931K): This Lebanese makeup artist is known for his exciting makeup looks. He has worked with many Arab celebrities such as Diana Haddad and has also participated in many fashion shows for top designers. He is known for his unique makeup techniques, from mixing shades and colors to framing women's faces. -- DINA AKESBI (@dinaakesbi - 918k): This beautiful Moroccan makeup artist residing in the UAE is a TV presenter, model, and social media influencer known for hosting the beauty show "No Filter" on Alaan TV. -- FADY KATAYA (@fadykataya - 440K): It all began in his early twenties when he completed a degree in Makeup & Tattoo at the YWCA College and began working behind-the-scenes in TV, theater shows and music videos. This renowned Lebanese celebrity makeup artist is the owner of Fady Kataya Beauty Lounge. He has various types of clients from celebrities to beauty icons and VIP clients etc. -- FIFO (@makeupbyfifo - 839K): This Lebanese makeup artist based in New York uses forgotten Arabic proverbs to critique social issues. His style and humorous videos propelled him to social media and made him famous in the makeup and influencer industries. -- HANAN AL NAJADAH (@hananalnajadah - 1.5M): This Kuwaiti makeup artist has worked with celebrities such as Nadine Njiem, Asalah and Shaima Sief. She is well-known for her transformation makeup and all her makeup looks that have been featured on TV. -- HINDASH (@hindash - 876K): A Jordanian residing in the UAE, he is a YouTube content creator and professional makeup artist who is recognized for publishing cosmetic product reviews and tutorials on his "Hindash" channel. He began his career as a painter before dipping into cosmetics. -- MASOOMA HASHIM (@masooma.hashim - 915K): This Bahraini makeup artist is behind the glamorous makeup looks of Emirati diva Ahlam and has worked with other celebrities such as Egyptian superstar Yosra. She creates looks that suit the modern Arabic woman. -- NORA BO AWADH (@nora1352 - 2.9M): Nora Bo Awadh is one of Saudi Arabia's most renowned makeup artists. After launching her YouTube channel, she had amassed over 3million views on a video within just 10 months. Nora Bo Awadh also conducts makeup and fashion masterclasses for women who want to learn more about trends.

EUROPE

-- GINA BADHEN (@gina_badhen - 311K): This UK native is known for her entrepreneurial savvy in the beauty and media industries. She is a celebrity favorite for red carpets, TV and media thanks to her uniquely skilled artistry and sharp attention to detail. -- SANANAS (@sananas2106 - 2.1M): This French beauty, fashion and lifestyle travel influencer is known for her everyday life YouTube videos from makeup to fashion. -- VANESSA DAVIS (@the_wigs_and_makeup_manager - 1M): This UK native is famous for her theatrical, elaborate and highly creative makeup designs. With her theater background, she has collaborated with many brands.

