20 de septiembre de 2019
  • Jueves, 19 de Septiembre
    • 19 de septiembre de 2019

    MAKE UP FOR EVER, in the Presence of the President and CEO Garbrielle Rodriguez, Is Celebrating Its Make Up Artist Colle

    -- GINA BADHEN (@gina_badhen - 311K): This UK native is known for her entrepreneurial savvy in the beauty and media industries. She is a celebrity favorite for red carpets, TV and media thanks to her uniquely skilled artistry and sharp attention to detail. -- SANANAS (@sananas2106 - 2.1M): This French beauty, fashion and lifestyle travel influencer is known for her everyday life YouTube videos from makeup to fashion. -- VANESSA DAVIS (@the_wigs_and_makeup_manager - 1M): This UK native is famous for her theatrical, elaborate and highly creative makeup designs. With her theater background, she has collaborated with many brands.

    International PR contact
    Julie Krantz
    5-7 rue du Commandant Pilot
    92200 Neuilly sur Seine
    Tel : +33 6 71 91 13 80 krantzj@makeupforever.fr[mailto:krantzj@makeupforever.fr]

    Photo -- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/998171/Artists_Rock.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/998171/Artists_Rock.jpg]

    Contador

    Lo más leído

    © 2019 Europa Press. Está expresamente prohibida la redistribución y la redifusión de todo o parte de los contenidos de esta web sin su previo y expreso consentimiento.