19 de septiembre de 2019

MAKE UP FOR EVER, in the Presence of the President and CEO Garbrielle Rodriguez, Is Celebrating Its Make Up Artist Colle

Embark on the journey and discover the biggest co-creation live event ever

PARIS, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MAKE UP FOR EVER is THE brand of professional makeup artists. Since its creation, Dany Sanz, Founder of MAKE UP FOR EVER, has always collaborated with them and over the years has built a complementary strong relationship to foster makeup innovations. To this day, the makeup artists collective works hand-in-hand with scientists to co-create high-performance and high impact cosmetic products and accessories for all men and women. MAKE UP FOR EVER aims to inspire and empower everyone to go a step further and find their personal edge.

Proud of its symbiosis with makeup artists, the brand wants to celebrate their artistic universe and continue the amplification of co-creation and self-expression.

MAKE UP FOR EVER introduces the hottest new international Artists Rock! event putting the spotlight on 21 influential makeup artists of all over the globe, from the Middle East, Asia, China, Europe, USA, reaching 100 million fans worldwide. These renowned guests are coming together and taking center stage to live an exciting educational experience that will take MAKE UP FOR EVER's mission worldwide.

A THREE-DAY JOURNEY ALL ABOUT CO-CREATION, INSPIRATION AND ARTISTRY

This unforgettable global event is taking place from September 18th to 20th in Paris, the place where it all began for MAKE UP FOR EVER. During this three-day journey, the makeup artist collective will strengthen the partnership with the brand and elevate their craft while helping change the world of beauty, as we know it.

During the first day, the guests will be welcomed in an art gallery as a nod to the brand's strong art DNA. They will participate in three workshops focusing on the iconic Ultra HD franchise. Among other activities, our MAKE UP FOR EVER tribe will teach them how to create custom concealer shades and share pro routines to connect with the brand's expertise.

The following two days will take place at 5 Rue la Boétie where MAKE UP FOR EVER's first boutique is situated, as well as Dany Sanz's historical workplace and laboratory. This is a place completely devoted to makeup artists and their craft, aiming to proudly represent and enhance their incredible value. The focus will be on topics retracing MAKE UP FOR EVER's history such as a bodypainting session, a heritage workshop presented by Dany Sanz herself and a Top-Secret workshop to co-create the new generation of products. Stay tuned!

THE "ARTISTS ROCK" EVENT: WORLDWIDE COLLECTIVE OF MAKEUP ARTISTS TAKE CENTER STAGE!

CHINA

-- ??? RYAN (2.2M): With 2.2 million followers on Weibo, he has worked for for several brands in luxury industry. -- ??? KINI (800K): A well-known KOL on Douyin and RED, he is popular for his sense of humor and his skincare and makeup application tips. -- ??? COCO (400K): This beautiful young influencer and model is very popular on RED and collaborated with many brands. -- ????? FAN (320K): A famous makeup artist from MGP makeup school, she is considered one of the top 10 hottest influencers on Tik Tok. She was a famous makeup artist from MGP makeup school. -- ?? NAN (1.2M): A makeup artist for top female celebrities and actresses in China such as Angelababy, he also collaborates with many international magazines eg Vogue, Baazar ... -- BENNY DONG (1.42M): Benny Dong won the Sina Top Beauty Influencer Award in 2017 and has cooperated with many beauty brands. -- ANDY KOH (1341): This worldwide makeup artist and influencer is known for his extensive knowledge of makeup and attends major fashion runway shows.

USA

-- ARIEL TEJADA (@makeupbyariel - 2M): Ariel is Kylie JENNER's makeup artist. He currently works with the entire Kardashian-Jenner family, as well as many celebrities such as Naya RIVERA or Shay MITCHELL. -- ETIENNE ORTEGA (@etienneortega - 529K): This celebrity makeup artist is most famous for his work with the Kardashian family as well as entertainment superstars like Christina Aguilera and Nicki Minaj. His work can be seen in magazines like Vogue, Glamour and Allure. -- JADE MARIE (@jadeywadey180 - 1.2M): This well-known airbrush artist with 10 years of skincare experience is a beauty influencer and educator.

MIDDLE EAST

-- BOUBA (@bouba - 931K): This Lebanese makeup artist is known for his exciting makeup looks. He has worked with many Arab celebrities such as Diana Haddad and has also participated in many fashion shows for top designers. He is known for his unique makeup techniques, from mixing shades and colors to framing women's faces. -- DINA AKESBI (@dinaakesbi - 918k): This beautiful Moroccan makeup artist residing in the UAE is a TV presenter, model, and social media influencer known for hosting the beauty show "No Filter" on Alaan TV. -- FADY KATAYA (@fadykataya - 440K): It all began in his early twenties when he completed a degree in Makeup & Tattoo at the YWCA College and began working behind-the-scenes in TV, theater shows and music videos. This renowned Lebanese celebrity makeup artist is the owner of Fady Kataya Beauty Lounge. He has various types of clients from celebrities to beauty icons and VIP clients etc. -- FIFO (@makeupbyfifo - 839K): This Lebanese makeup artist based in New York uses forgotten Arabic proverbs to critique social issues. His style and humorous videos propelled him to social media and made him famous in the makeup and influencer industries. -- HANAN AL NAJADAH (@hananalnajadah - 1.5M): This Kuwaiti makeup artist has worked with celebrities such as Nadine Njiem, Asalah and Shaima Sief. She is well-known for her transformation makeup and all her makeup looks that have been featured on TV. -- HINDASH (@hindash - 876K): A Jordanian residing in the UAE, he is a YouTube content creator and professional makeup artist who is recognized for publishing cosmetic product reviews and tutorials on his "Hindash" channel. He began his career as a painter before dipping into cosmetics. -- MASOOMA HASHIM (@masooma.hashim - 915K): This Bahraini makeup artist is behind the glamorous makeup looks of Emirati diva Ahlam and has worked with other celebrities such as Egyptian superstar Yosra. She creates looks that suit the modern Arabic woman. -- NORA BO AWADH (@nora1352 - 2.9M): Nora Bo Awadh is one of Saudi Arabia's most renowned makeup artists. After launching her YouTube channel, she had amassed over 3million views on a video within just 10 months. Nora Bo Awadh also conducts makeup and fashion masterclasses for women who want to learn more about trends.

EUROPE

(CONTINUA)