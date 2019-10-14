14 de octubre de 2019

Makor Securities London Ltd Receive Regulatory (FCA) Approval to Operate an Organized Trading Facility ('OTF'), Providin

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Makor Securities London Ltd ('Makor'), a leading independent broker, announced today that it had received regulatory approval to operate an Organized Trading Facility ('OTF') from October 10th, 2019.

In addition to providing liquidity discovery and execution services across the listed and Over-the-Counter ('OTC') markets, Makor will additionally offer access to the Makor OTF. This ensures continuity of service, compliance with MiFID II regulations and provides a choice of execution protocols in line with client preferences.

Makor has been providing specialist brokering services since 2011, continually expanding product coverage, research, liquidity discovery and execution services.

The Makor Group ("Makor") is an international brokerage firm established in March 2011 by Michael Halimi and Avi Bouhadana, two ex-senior managers at Cantor Fitzgerald Europe. Makor is authorized and regulated by the FCA and Makor's core business is to provide financial Securities research and execution to institutional investors across a spectrum of products including Cash Equities, Fixed Income securities, Derivatives and FX.

With offices in New York, Chicago, London, Paris, Geneva, Gibraltar, Tel Aviv and Singapore, and over 120 group employees, Makor offers its clients 24-hour global trading providing a single point of contact for more than 90 execution venues in cash equities only.

Makor provides its clients with original and innovative trading ideas specializing in risk arbitrage, special situations, relative value and event-driven opportunities for clients and regularly ranks in the Top 3 of the Thomson Reuters EXTEL risk-arb research surveys.

Makor acts only as an agent and is therefore not susceptible to the various conflicts in the industry. Makor takes no proprietary positions and as such acts wholly and exclusively for the benefit of the client. Makor's understanding of local markets and extensive client relationships built over 30 years industry experience, allows us to tap into local institutional portfolios in order to maximize liquidity for clients.

Besides the client relationships Makor has strong relationships with global custodians and prime brokers. These international custodians, which provide essential services across all asset classes, are the oil that keeps the trading engine running smoothly. Prime brokerage services including custody and trade settlement are as important to the clients as the execution itself and in some cases even more important. Settlement of trading activity needs to be timely and problem free.

CONTACT: Michael Halimi, +44-207-290-5777, mhalimi@makor-capital.com