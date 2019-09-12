National Winners From 33 Countries Named in the European Business Awards (1)

LONDON, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 364 best businesses from 33 countries across Europe have been named 'National Winners' in the 2019 European Business Awards, one of the world's largest business competitions.

The successful companies were chosen from 2753 businesses previously identified as 'Ones to Watch' in a list of European Business Excellence published in July and were selected by a panel of independent judges including business leaders, politicians and academics. They will now go on to represent their country in the final stage of the competition.

Adrian Tripp, CEO of the European Business Awards, said: "This is a significant achievement. Each company is an outstanding leader in their field. Even in our 13(th )year the judges continue to be impressed and encouraged by the breadth of talent, innovation and success from businesses who are driving prosperity, creating jobs and improving lives across Europe."

He continued: "We wish all of our National Winners the best of luck in the final round and look forward to welcoming them to the Gala Final in December."

The National Winners come from all sectors; from manufacturing to retail, agriculture to technology, and all sizes; from start-ups to billion euro businesses.

To view the National Winners please go to: www.businessawardseurope.com [http://www.businessawardseurope.com/]

The National Winners from each country will head to Warsaw, Poland on 3 and 4 December to complete a final round of judging. At the event they will attend both a Business Summit to discuss and engage in key issues, and the Gala Ceremony where the 19 overall category winners for the 2019 European Business Awards will be announced.

The Awards Categories for 2019:

1. The Inflexion European Entrepreneur of the Year Award

2. The Award for Growth Strategy of the Year

3. The New Business of The Year Award

4. The Germany Trade and Invest Award for International Expansion

5. The Social Responsibility and Environmental Awareness Award

6. The Workplace and People Development Award

7. The Award for Innovation EUR 0 - 25M

8. The Award for Innovation EUR26M - 150M

9. The Award for Innovation EUR150 +

10. The Customer and Market Engagement Award EUR 0 - 25M

11. The Customer and Market Engagement Award EUR26M - 150M

12. The Customer and Market Engagement Award EUR150 +

13. The Digital Technology Award EUR 0 - 25M

14. The Digital Technology Award EUR26M - 150M

15. The Digital Technology Award EUR150 +

16. The Business of the Year Award with Turnover EUR 0 - 25M

17. The Business of the Year Award with Turnover EUR26M - 150M

18. The Business of the Year Award with Turnover EUR150 +

19. The Chairman's Selection Award

The European Business Awards' primary purpose is to support and develop a stronger, more successful, innovative and ethical business community in Europe, as it believes businesses play a key role in addressing the major issues faced across the world. This year it considered over 120,000 businesses from 33 countries. Sponsors and partners include Inflexion, Germany Trade & Invest, RSM and Cision PR Newswire.

For more information about the competition please go to www.businessawardseurope.com [http://www.businessawardseurope.com/] or call (+44)(0)207-234-3535.

About the European Business Awards:

The European Business Awards is one of the world's largest and most prestigious cross border, cross sector business competitions. Its primary purpose is to support and develop a stronger, more successful, innovative and ethical business community in Europe, as it believes businesses play a key role in addressing major issues faced across the world.

It aims to do that in 3 ways:

ENDORSING AND PROMOTING EUROPE'S BEST BUSINESSES to help them attract new customers, partners, investors and talent

SHARING LEARNING AND SOLVING PROBLEMS to help businesses overcome the hurdles that stand between them and growth

STIMULATING DEBATES by asking the big questions about issues faced across Europe and how we can tackle them

The European Business Awards is now in its 13th year. This year it considered over 120,000 businesses from 33 countries. Sponsors and partners include Inflexion, Germany Trade & Invest and Cision PR Newswire.

About Inflexion: Inflexion is as an award-winning mid-market private equity firm, investing EUR10m to EUR250m for a minority or majority stake across all sectors.

As a firm founded by entrepreneurs 20 years ago, it backs high-growth, entrepreneurial businesses with ambitious management teams and works in partnership to accelerate growth. It supports businesses to achieve the next stage of their growth through international expansion, mergers and acquisitions, digital expertise, operational improvements, talent management and access to Inflexion's network. With experts in Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and India, and the U.S., our investee companies benefit from privileged access to these growth markets. www.inflexion.com [http://www.inflexion.com/]

About Germany Trade & Invest: Germany Trade & Invest is the economic development agency of the Federal Republic of Germany. The company helps create and secure extra employment opportunities, strengthening Germany as a business location. With more than 50 offices in Germany and abroad and its network of partners throughout the world, Germany Trade & Invest supports German companies setting up in foreign markets, promotes Germany as a business location and assists foreign companies setting up in Germany. www.gtai.de [http://www.gtai.de/]

About Cision PR Newswire: Cision PR Newswire is the leading global provider of PR and corporate communications tools that enable clients to distribute news and rich content. We distribute our client's content across traditional, digital and social media channels in real time with fully actionable reporting and monitoring. Combining the world's largest multi-channel, multi-cultural content distribution and optimisation network with comprehensive workflow tools and platforms, Cision PR Newswire enables the world's enterprises to engage opportunity everywhere it exists. Cision PR Newswire serves tens of thousands of clients from offices in Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Americas and the Asia-Pacific region. For more information on Cision PR Newswire please visit www.prnewswire.co.uk [http://www.prnewswire.co.uk/]

About RSM: RSM is a leading global network of audit, tax and consulting firms focused on the middle market, encompassing 116 countries, 750 offices across the Americas, Europe, MENA, Africa and Asia Pacific and more than 41,000 people internationally. The network's total fee income is US$5.4billion.

As an integrated team, we share skills, insight and resources, as well as a client-centric approach that's based on a deep understanding of our clients' businesses. This is how we empower them to move forward with confidence and realise their full potential. RSM is a member of the Forum of Firms, with the shared objective to promote consistent and high-quality standards of financial and auditing practices worldwide. RSM is the brand used by a network of independent accounting and advisory firms each of which practices in its own right. RSM International Limited does not itself provide any accounting and advisory services. Member firms are driven by a common vision of providing high quality professional services, both in their domestic markets and in serving the international professional service needs of their client base. For more information, visit www.rsm.global [http://www.rsm.global/], or search for RSM on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn

