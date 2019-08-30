On the Occasion of its 30th Anniversary, Microland Unveiled a Visionary Plan for Enabling Technology to do More and Intr

26 de agosto de 2019

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- During a press event today, Pradeep Kar, Founder and Chairman, Microland, noted his company's 30th anniversary by announcing a visionary plan for the years to come. By providing infrastructure that is secure, reliable, and predictable, Microland enables businesses to optimize internal processes, interact with clients in innovative ways, and increase the productivity of their employees. Microland's suite of services is designed to make humans' relationship with technology more harmonious: Technology does more and intrudes less.

The new suite of services meets Microland clients' rising demand for advanced Automation, Artificial Intelligence (AI), IIoT, Cloud, and Cybersecurity. Many of these clients are members of the global Fortune 500 and perceive the application of technology as a key competitive advantage. As the premier infrastructure technology provider for enterprises across the world, Microland has been investing steadily over the last half decade to secure the talent, skills, tools, and frameworks necessary to re-invent itself - staying ahead of the curve even as the rate of technological change increases exponentially. Thanks to this investment, Microland is regularly sought out and recognized by its clients for expertise in IT (Information Technology)-OT (Operations Technology) convergence, embedding automation at the heart of delivery and providing best-in-class end-user experiences.

"We have laid the groundwork for the next stage of our journey," Kar explained to an audience of media, clients, partners, and employees. "We've made significant leadership additions and doubled-down on our partnerships, innovation labs, and global delivery hubs in India, Middle East, UK, and US. As infrastructure moves from the back office to the edge to being the hub of Automation, AI, and Machine Learning, Microland's extreme focus on delivering infrastructure that is 100% reliable 24/7/365 is directly connected to how our clients show up in a digitally engaged world. I'm pleased to say that as the premier technology solutions provider making digital happen for enterprises around the world, Microland is well-positioned for the future."

Ashish Mahadwar, Microland's President, Global Sales & Marketing, explained, "Today, as infrastructure blends with Automation and IIoT, Microland has the agility and innovation to ensure our clients' embrace of AI, Automation and IIoT is predictable, reliable, stable, and industry-leading."

Underscoring its commitment to supporting modern digital needs, Microland's Chief Technology Officer, Robert Wysocki, noted that, "Microland has observed the steady trend of infrastructure becoming a commodity and the growth of Cloud. We are now innovating and partnering around AI, Automation, IIoT, Machine Learning, and Cloud as well as setting new benchmarks in Cybersecurity that allow us to support complex windfarms and intelligent factories for leading enterprises."

"A System Integrator for today's IIoT ecosystem requires a team with strong IT-OT skills to securely deliver business outcomes and ROI. We believe that with the investments and alliances that Microland has made in the recent years, it is uniquely positioned to be the preferred IIoT services partner for global enterprises," said Manjanath Nayak, Senior Vice President and IIoT Leader of Microland.

With a 30-year legacy in infrastructure management and its proven global expertise, Microland is betting on its Indian heritage and fanatical client-centric culture to deliver a new breed of predictable, reliable and stable services. It is making digital happen.

Microland's delivery of digital is all about making technology do more and intrude less. As we help enterprises move to nextgen technologies, we make sure this embrace of brilliance is predictable, reliable, and stable.

Incorporated in 1989 and headquartered in Bangalore, India, Microland is comprised of more than 4,500 digital specialists across offices and delivery centers in Asia, Australia, Europe, Middle East and North America.

