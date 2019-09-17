16 de septiembre de 2019

Santen Makes Waves at ESCRS 2019 With Significant Expansion Into Surgical Devices and Publication of Real-world Evidence

GENEVA, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Santen EMEA's significant expansion into the surgical devices arena is underlined by the company's activities at this year's European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons (ESCRS) congress. In addition to the launch of a new monofocal, hydrophobic intraocular lens (IOL), xact(TM) Mono-EDoF(TM), a panel of experts including Ike K. Ahmed, will review current surgical techniques and introduce Santen's PRESERFLO(TM) MicroShunt device as part of the 'What do you expect from glaucoma surgery?' symposium (Sunday, September 15(th), 13:00 - 14:00, in South 4). PRESERFLO(TM) MicroShunt is a state-of-the-art surgical device, designed in collaboration with ophthalmologists that helps to drain eye fluid and reduce intraocular pressure (IOP) for patients suffering from primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG).

"With the launch of our new, pioneering intraocular lens and continued roll-out for the innovative PRESERFLO(TM) MicroShunt, Santen's position as a specialist and leader in ophthalmology is further strengthened," commented Luis Iglesias, Head of Santen EMEA."In addition to our surgical devices offering, we continue to invest in our pharmaceutical portfolio including our ongoing commitment to real-world evidence to support the use of our medicines in a clinical setting."

The 24--week results of PERSPECTIVE, an ongoing 12 month, non-interventional, multi-centre, European, prospective study have been presented at ESCRS 2019 (Tuesday 17(th) September, 14:48 to 14:56) as a poster. The study evaluated the effectiveness, tolerability and safety of cyclosporine A (CsA) 0.1% eye drop emulsion, marketed as IKERVIS(®), in controlling severe keratitis and other parameters including improvement of symptoms, in adult dry eye patients, who had previously failed to respond to artificial tear treatments. The interim analysis data demonstrated that CsA 0.1% eye drop emulsion provides an effective, well tolerated and safe treatment at Week 24, compared with baseline, in adults with dry eye disease (DED) and severe keratitis. Key findings include:(1)

-- CsA 0.1% eye drop emulsion provided significant improvements in corneal fluorescein staining (CFS) grade at Week 24 (77.4%) -- Statistically significant improvements were also demonstrated at Week 24, from baseline, concerning tear break-up time (TBUT) as well as objective and subjective measures -- Most physicians regarded CsA 0.1% eye drop emulsion to be more effective than previous treatments. Both physicians and patients rated the tolerability of treatment highly -- Most treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs) were localised at the administration site and 67.7% were recovered without issue

Beyond this, Santen EMEA is hosting a range of educational events, both as part of the scientific programme as well as on our exhibition booth with the continuation of our Booth Talks initiative. Led by a number of international experts in their field, this way of engaging delegates aims to create another congress environment for peer-to-peer best practice sharing.

Date/time Event Location --- --- Symposia --- Sunday 15th What do you expect from glaucoma September surgery? South 4 13:00 -14:00 Prof. Ingeborg Stalmans, Prof. Alain Bron, Prof. Ike Ahmed and Prof. Florent Aptel --- --- Monday 16th Post-cataract infections: September Prevention, West 3 management and the future 13:00 - 14:00 Prof. Francesco Bandello, Prof. Thomas Kohnen, Prof. Boris Malyugin and Dr. Ali Mearza --- --- Monday 16th New concept monofocal IOL with September continuous West 1 focus 18:15-19:15 Prof. David Spalton, Dr. Florian Kretz, Prof. Gerd U Auffarth and Dr. Mark Packer --- --- Booth Talks --- Saturday 14th How can we make a real difference in September Dry Eye Booth A116 over the long-term? 10:00 - 10:30 Prof. Stefano Barabino --- --- 13:00 - 13:30 First clinical experience and bench testing with novel monofocal extended depth of focus IOL Prof. David Spalton --- --- 15:30 - 16:00 Growing evidence on PRESERFLO(TM) MicroShunt Prof. Florent Aptel --- --- Sunday 15th PRESERFLO(TM) MicroShunt: Learning September from an experienced user 15:30-16:00 Prof. Ike Ahmed --- --- Monday 16th September Cationic emulsion role in Dry Eye management 15:30 - 16:00 Prof. Oksana Vitovska --- ---

(CONTINUA)