27 de agosto de 2019

Successful first-half of 2019 for digital DIY platform fabfab

· Europe's leading digital do-it-yourself platform is growing at double-digit rates and continues to gain market share · Growing in all European core markets Significant increase in profit margin · Team expansion by ten percent News Aktuell / 27 de agosto Schenefeld. fabfab, Europe's leading company in the do-it-yourself online market, recorded double-digit sales growth in the first half of 2019. With an international revenue share of more than 50 percent, fabfab is growing in all European core markets. Essential for the growth of the DIY platform is the ever increasing customer loyalty paired with continued strong new customer growth. CEO Dr. Andreas Seifert comments: "Satisfying our customers and retaining them long-term is clearly our core objective - we have numerous initiatives ongoing to get better at this every day, and we continue to see great potential in this area going forward. We are very grateful that our efforts have already been rewarded so much by the DIY community." Thanks to economies of scale and process optimization, fabfab was also able to significantly increase its operating profit margin compared to the previous year. At the same time, the company has already created numerous new jobs in 2019, above all in the technological and customer-oriented areas: the team grew by more than ten percent. fabfab continues to invest significantly in the areas of customer experience and digitization, both internally and along the entire value chain. Dr. Andreas Seifert: "The transformation from classical e-commerce to a mobile platform for crafters has been completed. Now we focus on optimizing the customer experience and inspiring our community." About fabfab GmbH

fabfab is Europe's leading company in the do-it-yourself online market. In addition to the German-language creative platform stoffe.de, the company is present in the United Kingdom, Sweden, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland, Denmark, Spain, the Czech Republic, Poland and Portugal and exports to more than 50 countries worldwide. The range includes more than 10, 27 Ago. (often exclusive) - fabrics for fashion, children's wear and decoration, complemented by a wide selection of sewing accessories, wool and other DIY supplies. In addition, the creative platforms offer inspirational content on various topics and trends, well-founded specialist knowledge and expert tips, as well as numerous free sewing instructions. The company employs about 200 people from 14 nations and is based close to Hamburg, Germany.

