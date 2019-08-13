12 de agosto de 2019

The Stars Group Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results; Updates 2019 Full Year Guidance; Appoints New Independent Director

In thousands of U.S. Dollars (except otherwise noted) 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change --- Stakes 249,276 248,572 0.3 524,535 471,557 11.2 % % Betting Net Win Margin (%) 7.3 % 7.9 % (7.6) 7.3 % 7.7 % (5.2) % % Revenue Poker 191,496 216, 12 Ago. (11.7) - 405,645 462,856 (12.4) % % Poker Constant Currency Revenue 201,830 216,986 (7.0) 436,686 462,856 (5.7) % % Gaming 104,300 101,941 2.3 203,208 208,651 (2.6) % % Gaming Constant Currency Revenue 111,058 101,941 8.9 219,170 208,651 5.0 % % Betting 18,284 19,635 (6.9) 38,333 36,321 5.5 % % Betting Constant Currency Revenue 18,425 19,635 (6.2) 40,330 36,321 11.0 % % Other 7,792 11,673 (33.2) 15,299 24,173 (36.7) % % Other Constant Currency Revenue 10,126 11,673 (13.3) 18,299 24,173 (24.3) % % Total revenue 321,872 350,235 (8.1) 662,485 732,001 (9.5) % % (2.5) (2.4) % Constant Currency Revenue 341,439 350,235 714,485 732,001 % QAUs (millions) 1.9 2.0 (4.9) % QNY ($/QAU) 163 167 (2.4) % Constant Currency Revenue QNY 172 167 2.9 % Gross profit (excluding depreciation and amortization) 248,911 281,076 (11.4) 509,353 585,922 (13.1) % % Gross profit margin (%) 77.3 % 80.3 % (3.7) 76.9 % 80.0 % (3.9) % % General and administrative 107,259 106,447 0.8 206,234 211,667 (2.6) % % Sales and marketing (1) 36,863 42,255 (12.8) 77,145 87,224 (11.6) % % Research and development 9,287 8,358 11.1 15,889 16,177 (1.8) % % Operating income 95,502 124,016 (23.0) 210,085 270,854 (22.4) % % Adjusted EBITDA (2) 143,223 164,467 (12.9) 302,563 350,874 (13.8) % % Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%) (2) 44.5 % 46.9 % (5.1) 45.7 % 47.9 % (4.6) % % Net Deposits (millions) 307 322 (4.7) %

_____________________________

(1) Sales and marketing includes $1.2 million and $2.7 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively, that the Corporation excluded from its consolidated results as it related to certain non-gaming related transactions with the United Kingdom segment.

(2) Non-IFRS measure. For important information on The Stars Group's non-IFRS measures, see below under "Non-IFRS Measures" and the tables under "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures to Nearest IFRS Measures".

-- Poker - Poker revenue for the quarter decreased year-over-year primarily as a result of adverse foreign exchange fluctuations and continued disruptions and regulatory headwinds in certain markets, including reduced deposits by customers as a result of local restrictions on some methods of payment processing and on certain methods of downloading The Stars Group's poker applications, which was partially offset by continued organic growth in most other markets. -- Gaming - Gaming revenue for the quarter increased year-over-year primarily as a result of organic growth in most markets, but was adversely impacted by foreign exchange fluctuations. Organic growth from recently launched products, including "Spin of the Day" and the continued roll-out of new casino games, more than offset the impact of exited markets, notably Switzerland (gaming and betting) and Slovakia (gaming, betting and poker) during the first quarter, and regulatory disruptions in certain markets, including local restrictions on some methods of payment processing. -- Betting - Betting revenues for the quarter decreased year-over-year primarily as a result of a lower Betting Net Win Margin and adverse foreign exchange fluctuations. Stakes, however, were stable year-over-year with underlying growth offset by the positive impact of the FIFA World Cup in the prior year period and adverse foreign exchange fluctuations. -- Customers - QAUs decreased primarily due to reduced activity in certain markets and the closure of certain markets, each as noted above. -- International Senior Management Appointments - In July, The Stars Group appointed Gino Appiotti as President of the International segment, having previously served as its Managing Director of Poker. Mr. Appiotti has served The Stars Group in various senior capacities since 2011 and will report to Mr. Ashkenazi. In addition, Severin Rasset was appointed Managing Director & Commercial Officer of Poker, previously serving as Director of Poker Innovation and Operations, and Asaf Noifeld was appointed Managing Director of Casino, previously serving as Director of Casino Product, Innovation and Operations, and succeeding Bo Wanghammar, who will assume a new, broader strategic advisor role to the International segment.

United Kingdom

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, In thousands of U.S. Dollars (except otherwise noted) 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change --- Stakes 1,507,379 % 3,012,351 % Betting Net Win Margin (%) 9.7 % % % 7.3 % % % Revenue Poker 2,714 % 6,004 % Gaming 92,591 % 182,894 % Betting 146,443 % 220,940 % Other (1) 11,128 % 22,135 % Total revenue 252,876 % 431,973 % QAUs (millions) 2.2 % QNY ($/QAU) 112 % Gross profit (excluding depreciation and 177,621 % 299,146 % amortization) Gross profit margin (%) 70.2 % % % 69.3 % % % General and administrative 108,488 % 217,075 % Sales and marketing 30,717 % 65,311 % Research and development 3,535 % 7,871 % Operating income 34,881 % 8,889 % Adjusted EBITDA (2) 101,053 % 143,272 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%) (2) 40.0 % % % 33.2 % % %

____________________________

(1) Other revenue includes $1.2 million and $2.7 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively, that the Corporation excluded from its consolidated results as it related to certain non-gaming related transactions with the International segment.

(2) Non-IFRS measure. For important information on The Stars Group's non-IFRS measures, see below under "Non-IFRS Measures" and the tables under "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures to Nearest IFRS Measures".

