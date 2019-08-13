12 de agosto de 2019

The Stars Group Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results; Updates 2019 Full Year Guidance; Appoints New Independent Director

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --The Stars Group Inc. today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, provided updated 2019 full year guidance ranges, announced the appointment of an additional independent director to its Board of Directors, and provided certain additional highlights and updates. Unless otherwise noted, all dollar ($) amounts are in U.S. dollars.

"The second quarter underpinned the success of last year's acquisitions, particularly with the record performance of Sky Betting & Gaming and our increasing product and geographic diversification, as we continue to transform and position the business to execute on our strategy for strong, sustainable future growth," said Rafi Ashkenazi, The Stars Group's Chief Executive Officer.

"2019 has been and remains a year of integration, execution and debt reduction," said Mr. Ashkenazi. "We are committed to those key strategic priorities for the rest of the year while we also build our foundation and momentum to become a market leader in the U.S. We are confident that the actions we have taken over the last year, and are pursuing now, including to reassess our fixed cost base, put us in a strong position to deliver our mid-term growth targets from the end of 2019," concluded Mr. Ashkenazi.

Second Quarter 2019 Summary Consolidated Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, In thousands of U.S. Dollars 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change (except percentages and per share amounts) --- Total revenue 637,618 411,512 54.9 1,218,002 804,403 51.4 % % Gross profit (excluding depreciation and amortization) 463,708 327,875 41.4 881,456 640,502 37.6 % % Operating income 93,955 1,064 8,730.4 155,492 114,931 35.3 % % Net earnings (loss) 4, 12 Ago. (154,824) - 103.0 32,287 (80,463) 140.1 % % Adjusted Net Earnings (1) 137,469 131,023 4.9 243,069 269,785 (9.9) % % Adjusted EBITDA (1) 236,734 168,271 40.7 432,089 343,293 25.9 % % Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1) 37.1 40.9 (9.3) 35.5 42.7 (16.9) % % % % % % Diluted earnings (loss) per Common Share 0.02 (1.01) 101.7 0.12 (0.52) 122.6 % % ($/Share) Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings per Share 0.48 0.60 (19.4) 0.87 1.27 (31.6) % % ($/Share) (1) Net cash inflows from operating activities 173,208 164,011 5.6 283,593 296,080 (4.2) % % Free Cash Flow (1) 84,820 84,856 % 47,307 167,115 (71.7) %

As at June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 % Change Long-term debt - principal 5,195,398 5,666,075 (8.3) % Long-term debt - carrying 5,088,915 5,446,958 (6.6) value % Cash - operational 339,239 392,853 (13.6) %

(1 )Non-IFRS measure. For important information on The Stars Group's non-IFRS measures, see below under "Non-IFRS Measures" and the tables under "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures to Nearest IFRS Measures".

