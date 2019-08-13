12 de agosto de 2019

The Stars Group Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results; Updates 2019 Full Year Guidance; Appoints New Independent Director

Net earnings (loss) 95,502 34, 12 Ago. (4,325) - (121,429) 4,629 Income tax expense (21,081) (21,081) Net financing charges (68,245) (68,245) Operating income (loss) 95,502 34,881 (4,325) (32,103) 93,955 Depreciation and amortization 39,377 60,146 9,404 154 109,081 Add (deduct) the impact of the following: Stock-based compensation 4,726 4,726 (Gains) losses from investments (463) 44 93 (326) (Recovery) impairment of intangible assets (1) 2,499 2,498 Other costs 8,808 3,483 2,113 12,396 26,800 Total adjusting items 8,344 6,026 2,113 17,215 33,698 Adjusted EBITDA 143,223 101,053 7,192 (14,734) 236,734

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 In thousands of U.S. Dollars International United Kingdom Australia Corporate Consolidated --- Net earnings (loss) 210,085 8,889 (5,463) (181,224) 32,287 Income tax expense (7,983) (7,983) Net financing charges (115,222) (115,222) Operating income (loss) 210,085 8,889 (5,463) (58,019) 155,492 Depreciation and amortization 77,356 121,817 18,846 356 218,375 Add (deduct) the impact of the following: Stock-based compensation 7,462 7,462 (Gains) losses from investments (530) 44 93 (393) Impairment of intangible assets 11 2,641 2,652 Other costs 15,641 9,881 2,439 20,540 48,501 Total adjusting items 15,122 12,566 2,439 28,095 58,222 Adjusted EBITDA 302,563 143,272 15,822 (29,568) 432,089

Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 In thousands of U.S. Dollars International United Kingdom Australia Corporate Consolidated --- Net earnings (loss) 125,084 (6,501) (273,407) (154,824) Income tax recovery 3,404 3,404 Net financing charges (160,360) (160,360) Net earnings from associates 1,068 1,068 Operating income (loss) 124,016 (6,501) (116,451) 1,064 Depreciation and amortization 35,987 8,588 10 44,585 Add (deduct) the impact of the following: Acquisition-related costs and deal contingent forwards 95,627 95,627 Stock-based compensation 3,265 3,265 (Gain) loss from investments (270) 5 (265) Impairment of intangible assets 959 959 Other costs 3,775 11,397 7,864 23,036 Total adjusting items 4,464 11,402 106,756 122,622 Adjusted EBITDA 164,467 13,489 (9,685) 168,271

Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 In thousands of U.S. Dollars International United Kingdom Australia Corporate Consolidated --- Net earnings (loss) 271,922 (7,629) (344,756) (80,463) Income tax recovery 2,249 2,249 Net financing charges (198,711) (198,711) Net earnings from associates 1,068 1,068 Operating income (loss) 270,854 (7,629) (148,294) 114,931 Depreciation and amortization 73,956 9,868 19 83,843 Add the impact of the following: Acquisition-related costs and deal contingent 110,818 110,818 forwards Stock-based compensation 5,648 5,648 Loss from investments 247 247 Impairment of intangible assets 1,074 1,074 Other costs 4,743 10,404 11,585 26,732 Total adjusting items 6,064 10,404 128,051 144,519 Adjusted EBITDA 350,874 12,643 (20,224) 343,293

(CONTINUA)