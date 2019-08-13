12 de agosto de 2019

The Stars Group Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results; Updates 2019 Full Year Guidance; Appoints New Independent Director

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, In thousands of U.S. Dollars (except per share and share amounts) 2019 2018 2019 2018 --- Revenue 637,618 411,512 1,218,002 804,403 Cost of revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) (173,910) (83,637) (336,546) (163,901) Gross profit (excluding depreciation and amortization) 463,708 327,875 881,456 640,502 General and administrative (276,440) (262,786) (535,797) (404,093) Sales and marketing (79,915) (54,899) (164,258) (104,317) Research and development (13,398) (9,126) (25,909) (17,161) Operating income 93,955 1,064 155,492 114,931 Gain (loss) on re-measurement of deferred contingent payment 3, 12 Ago. (3,697) - 12,713 (3,697) Gain on re-measurement of embedded derivative 12,200 34,800 Unrealized foreign exchange gain (loss) on financial instruments 292 (1,340) associated with financing activities Other net financing charges (84,072) (156,663) (161,395) (195,014) Net financing charges (68,245) (160,360) (115,222) (198,711) Net earnings from associates 1,068 1,068 Earnings (loss) before income taxes 25,710 (158,228) 40,270 (82,712) Income tax (expense) recovery (21,081) 3,404 (7,983) 2,249 Net earnings (loss) 4,629 (154,824) 32,287 (80,463) Net earnings (loss) attributable to Shareholders of The Stars Group Inc. 4,757 (153,645) 32,670 (78,194) Non-controlling interest (128) (1,179) (383) (2,269) Net earnings (loss) 4,629 (154,824) 32,287 (80,463) Earnings (loss) per Common Share (U.S. dollars) Basic $0.02 ($1.01) $0.12 ($0.52) Diluted $0.02 ($1.01) $0.12 ($0.52) Weighted average Common Shares outstanding (thousands) Basic 281,689 152,788 277,557 150,523 Diluted 282,399 152,788 278,181 150,523

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at June 30, As at December 31, In thousands of U.S. Dollars 2019 2018 --- ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents - operational 339,239 392,853 Cash and cash equivalents - customer deposits 326,628 328,223 Total cash and cash equivalents 665,867 721,076 Restricted cash advances and collateral 9,239 10,819 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 45,296 43,945 Current investments - customer deposits 105,196 103,153 Accounts receivable 121,190 136,347 Income tax receivable 25,074 26,085 Total current assets 971,862 1,041,425 Non-current assets Restricted cash advances and collateral 10,677 10,630 Prepaid expenses and other non-current assets 31,605 32,760 Non-current accounts receivable 15,418 14,906 Property and equipment 139,532 85,169 Income tax receivable 24,686 15,611 Deferred income taxes 8,405 1,775 Derivatives 62,518 54,583 Intangible assets 4,590,758 4,742,699 Goodwill 5,256,819 5,265,980 Total non-current assets 10,140,418 10,224,113 Total assets 11,112,280 11,265,538 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Accounts payable and other liabilities 439,349 424,007 Customer deposits 421,084 423,739 Current provisions 29,556 39,189 Derivatives 10,051 16,493 Income tax payable 60,419 72,796 Current portion of lease liability 18,764 Current portion of long-term debt 35,750 35,750 Total current liabilities 1,014,973 1,011,974 Non-current liabilities Lease liability 44,121 Long-term debt 5,053,165 5,411,208 Long-term provisions 3,637 4,002 Derivatives 40,675 6,068 Other long-term liabilities 79,716 Income tax payable 11,659 18,473 Deferred income taxes 574,392 580,697 Total non-current liabilities 5,727,649 6,100,164 Total liabilities 6,742,622 7,112,138 EQUITY Share capital 4,355,902 4,116,287 Reserves (525,270) (469,629) Retained earnings 535,431 502,761 Equity attributable to the Shareholders of The Stars Group Inc. 4,366,063 4,149,419 Non-controlling interest 3,595 3,981 Total equity 4,369,658 4,153,400 Total liabilities and equity 11,112,280 11,265,538

