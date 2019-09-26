25 de septiembre de 2019

World Championship of Online Poker 2019 Becomes Biggest in PokerStars History

PokerStars awards more than $130 million across WCOOP and Galactic Series in record-breaking year

ONCHAN, Isle of Man, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PokerStars' most prestigious online series, the World Championship of Online Poker (WCOOP) [https://www.pokerstars.com/wcoop/], has awarded a record-breaking $104.7 million across 20 days of top tournament action. The series surpassed its $75 million guarantee by almost $30 million when more than 1.2 million total entries pushed the prize pool into the PokerStars history books. The WCOOP record was previously held by last year's series, which generated a prizepool of over $99 million.

Series highlights include:

-- 1,219,969 entries -- Total prize pool of $104,733,898 -- $11.18 million awarded in the Main Event High, making it the biggest COOP Main Event since 2010

New UFC themed tournaments awarded four packages worth $3,500, alongside big money prizes, to UFC® 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz in New York, where PokerStars UFC Ambassador Johnny Walker will be in action The Main Event High is still running, with $1.6 million up for grabs for first place.

SOUTHERN EUROPEAN SUCCESS

Meanwhile, Southern Europe also enjoyed success with the Galactic Series in Spain, France, and Portugal awarding EUR19,419,783 over 23 days of play. The series exceeded its advertised EUR15 million guarantee and also beat last year's EUR17,105,960 prize pool. In addition, Italy's Galactic Series broke its EUR3 million guarantee to hit EUR3,799,329.

A RECORD-BREAKING YEAR

PokerStars, the flagship poker brand of The Stars Group, has enjoyed several successes this year. In January, PokerStars broke the record for the largest-ever prize pool for a $25,000 buy-in poker tournament when the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship (PSPC) awarded $26.5 million. In April, the 13(th) Anniversary edition of its Sunday Million online tournament became the second biggest in the series' history, totalling 61,342 entries with a prize pool of $12,268,400. In May, its Spring Championship of Online Poker (SCOOP) paid out $105 million, the first-ever online poker tournament to beat the $100 million milestone, while the company also celebrated dealing its 200 billionth hand.

Earlier this month the European Poker Tour (EPT) Barcelona set a new PokerStars record as the biggest stop in the EPT's 16-year history, awarding more than EUR52.9 million to players from 95 different countries.

To keep up to date with all WCOOP news visit the PokerStars Blog [https://news.pokerstarsblog.com/en/news/].

