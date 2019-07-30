9 de julio de 2019

Srikanth Achanta now leads Visable Software Development

News Aktuell/ Visable, the company that provides the two leading online B2B platforms "Wer liefert was" and EUROPAGES, has appointed Srikanth Achanta as Senior Director Engineering. He has been working in this role since July and is responsible for the entire software development of both websites and leads the developer teams at the company's Hamburg, Berlin and Paris locations. Additionally, he is responsible for the integration of the development locations in Poland and Lithuania into the agile development processes and is therefore a crucial member of the Visable Group team.

As well as the ongoing further development of existing online products, his area of responsibility predominantly covers the new development of technology for a new search feature, an expanded company profile and modern tools for communication between B2B purchasers and suppliers. One of Srikanth Achanta's most important tasks is to establish cross-location agile platform development, including the necessary infrastructure.

In this role, he reports directly to Visable CTO Daniel Keller, who is very pleased about the new appointment. "The tasks that Srikanth is managing are very wide-ranging and are of vital importance for the success of our B2B platforms 'Wer liefert was' and EUROPAGES," explains Daniel Keller. "With Srikanth, we have gained an experienced technology leader, who is capable of establishing highly scalable online platforms using the latest technology and is also able to implement agile software development for rapidly growing organisations. He will support us in improving both marketplaces, in terms of technology and performance, in order to further strengthen our leading position in Europe,"says Keller.

