2 de octubre de 2019
  • Martes, 1 de Octubre
  • Lunes, 30 de Septiembre
    • 1 de octubre de 2019

    Ariana Grande lidera las nominaciones a los MTV EMAs 2019

    Ariana Grande lidera las nominaciones a los MTV EMAs 2019
    Billboard Women In Music 2018 - InsideGETTY IMAGES FOR BILLBOARD / MIKE COPPOLA

    MADRID, 1 Oct. (EUROPA PRESS) -

    MTV anuncia los nominados a los MTV EMAs 2019, con Ariana Grande liderando la lista con siete nominaciones incluyendo Mejor artista, Mejor video por su éxito 'thank you, next' y Mejor Canción, categoría en la que compite con Shawn Mendes y con Lil Nas X y Billie Eilish. Todos ellos siguen de cerca a Grande con seis nominaciones cada uno.

    J Balvin acumula por su parte cinco nominaciones entre las que se incluye Mejor artista, mientras que Lizzo y Taylor Swift compiten entre ellas en la categoría Mejor artista local EE.UU., además de aspirar a cuatro nominaciones cada una.

    En España, compiten por llevarse el título de Mejor artista local Amaral, Anni B Sweet, Beret, Carolina Durante y Lola Índigo.

    Los #MTVEMA 2019 podrán verse en directo a través de la red de MTV, en más de de 180 paises el domingo 3 de noviembre desde el Palacio de Congresos y Exposiciones de Sevilla (FIBES) a partir de las 20:00 horas.

    Los patrocinadores oficiales de los MTV EMAs 2019 son Amazon Music, Vodafone y El Cortes Inglés. La alfombra roja de los MTV EMAs 2019 está patrocinada por la próxima película Los Ángeles de Charlie.

    Las votaciones están abiertas en mtvema.com, donde pueden consultarse todas las categorías, desde este martes hasta el 2 de noviembre a última hora.

    CATEGORÍAS Y NOMINADOS 
    MEJOR VIDEO

    Ariana Grande:"Thank u next"
    Billie Eilish:"Bad guy"
    Lil Nas X: "Old Town Road (Remix) ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
    Rosalía, J Balvin: "Con Altura ft. El Guincho"
    Taylor Swift:"ME!" ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco 
     

    MEJOR ARTISTA 

    Ariana Grande
    J Balvin
    Miley Cyrus
    Shawn Mendes
    Taylor Swift
    MEJOR CANCIÓN

    Ariana Grande:"7 rings"
    Billie Eilish: "bad guy"
    Lil Nas X: "Old Town Road" (Remix) ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
    Post Malone, Swae Lee: "Sunflower"
    Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello: "Señorita"
     

    MEJOR ARTISTA REVELACIÓN

    Ava Max
    Billie Eilish
    Lewis Capaldi
    Lil Nas X
    Lizzo
    Mabel
     

    MEJOR COLABORACIÓN

    BTS, Halsey: "Boy With Luv"
    Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus: "Old Town Road" (Remix)
    Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus: "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart"
    Rosalía, J Balvin: "Con Altura" ft. El Guincho
    Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello: "Señorita"
    The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha: "Call You Mine"
     

    MEJOR ARTISTA POP

    Ariana Grande
    Becky G
    Camila Cabello
    Halsey
    Jonas Brothers
    Shawn Mendes
     

    MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN VIVO

    Ariana Grande
    BTS
    Ed Sheeran
    P!NK
    Travis Scott
     

    MEJOR ARTISTA ROCK

    Green Day
    Imagine Dragons
    Liam Gallagher
    Panic! At The Disco
    The 1975
    MEJOR ARTISTA HIP-HOP

    21 Savage
    Cardi B
    J. Cole
    Nicki Minaj
    Travis Scott
    MEJOR ARTISTA ALTERNATIVO

    FKA Twigs
    Lana Del Rey
    Solange
    twenty one pilots
    Vampire Weekend
     

    MEJOR ARTISTA DE ELECTRÓNICA

    Calvin Harris
    DJ Snake
    Marshmello
    Martin Garrix
    The Chainsmokers
    MEJOR LOOK

    Halsey
    J Balvin
    Lil Nas X
    Lizzo
    Rosalía
    MEJORES FANS 

    Ariana Grande
    Billie Eilish
    BTS
    Shawn Mendes
    Taylor Swift
    MEJOR PUSH

    Ava Max
    Billie Eilish
    CNCO
    H.E.R.
    Jade Bird
    Juice WRLD
    Kiana Ledé
    Lauv
    Lewis Capaldi
    Lizzo
    Mabel
    Rosalía
    MEJOR ARTISTA WORLD STAGE

    Bebe Rexha: Isle of MTV Malta 2019
    Hailee Steinfeld: Isle of MTV Malta 2018
    Muse: Bilbao, Spain 2018
    The 1975: Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019
    twenty one pilots: Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019
    Contador

    Lo más leído en Cultura

    © 2019 Europa Press. Está expresamente prohibida la redistribución y la redifusión de todo o parte de los contenidos de esta web sin su previo y expreso consentimiento.