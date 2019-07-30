El supergrupo con miembros de Pearl Jam, Guns n' Roses, Red Hot Chili Peppers y Foo Fighters

MADRID, 8 Jul. (EDIZIONES) -

Músicos de Guns n' Roses, Red Hot Chili Peppers y Foo Fighters se reunieron este fin de semana para formar un supergrupo dentro de un festival organizado por el guitarrista de Pearl Jam, Mike McCready.

El Peak to Sky Music Festival tuvo lugar en Big Sky (Montana, Estados Unidos), con el propio McCready seleccionando la música que sonó durante los dos días.

La última actuación fue la del guitarrista de Pearl Jam, acompañado por Duff McKagan (Guns n' Roses), Chad Smith y Josh Klinghoffer (Red Hot Chili Peppers), Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters) y Brandi Carlile.

Repertorio del concierto:

'Everybody Wants Some' (Van Halen)

'Running With The Devil' (Van Halen)

'Eruption' (Van Halen)

'You Really Got Me' (The Kinks)

'Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love' (Van Halen)

'Jeepster' (T. Rex)

'Moonage Daydream' (David Bowie)

'No More, No More' (Aerosmith)

'Sweet Emotion' (Aerosmith)

'Ziggy Stardust' (David Bowie)

'Under Pressure' (Queen)

'Tie Your Mother Down' (Queen)

'Immigrant Song' (Led Zeppelin)

'Moby Dick' (Led Zeppelin)

'Good Times, Bad Times' (Led Zeppelin)

'Dazed & Confused' (Led Zeppelin)

'Sway' (The Rolling Stones)

'Babe I'm Gonna Leave You' (Led Zeppelin)

'Purple Rain' (Prince)