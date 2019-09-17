16 de septiembre de 2019

Santen Makes Waves at ESCRS 2019 With Significant Expansion Into Surgical Devices and Publication of Real-world Evidence

In addition to our expansion into surgical devices, we are engaged in research to support patients following ophthalmic surgery. Prof. Francesco Bandello will discuss 'Post-cataract infections: prevention, management and the future' and introduce new data considering the optimal management of post-cataract infectious complications. The discussion will address whether the use of a new topical combination of levofloxacin and dexamethasone followed by dexamethasone alone is not inferior to the standard 2-week tobramycin and dexamethasone treatment in preventing and treating ocular inflammation and in averting infections after cataract surgery.((2))

We are delighted to share these advancements with the community at ESCRS 2019 and look forward to interfacing with the ophthalmology to further address the clinical needs in the ophthalmology community.

References:

1. ESCRS PERSPECTIVE 2. Data on file: LEADER7

